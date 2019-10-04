UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Energy Company Completes New Pipeline To Transport Gas From Norway

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

Polish Energy Company Completes New Pipeline to Transport Gas From Norway

Polish Gaz-System company announced on Friday completion of the Lwowek-Odolanow gas pipeline, which will distribute Norwegian gas from the Baltic Pipe pipeline throughout Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Polish Gaz-System company announced on Friday completion of the Lwowek-Odolanow gas pipeline, which will distribute Norwegian gas from the Baltic Pipe pipeline throughout Poland.

On October 2, Piotr Naimski, the Polish government plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, said in a radio interview that Poland will stop buying Russian gas after the 1996 gas supply agreement between Russian Gazprom and Polish Oil Mining and Gas Extraction S.A. (PGNiG) ends in 2022.

"The completion of the Lwowek-Odolanow gas pipeline is another crucial stage in the implementation of the Company's comprehensive investment plan, which will allow for diversification of the directions and sources of natural gas supplies to Poland," the company said in a statement.

The project was partially financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

"Today, we see the European Energy Union in action. This gas pipeline is significant not only for Poland but for entire European Union. The fact that 50% of its construction has been financed by European taxpayers is another proof of the solidarity that underpins the European integration. Poland has been an active participant and beneficiary of this integration for fifteen years now," Witold Naturski, the European Commission's representative, said in regarding the pipeline's completion.

In 2016, Poland initiated the Baltic Pipe to transport gas directly from Norway, decreasing its dependence on supplies from Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Norway European Union Company Oil Poland October Gas 2016 From Government Agreement Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

1 minute ago

World Animal Day observed at UVAS

1 minute ago

Ahmed Shehzad eager to pounce on the comeback oppo ..

12 minutes ago

INFINIX HOT 8, Is It Really #SABSEBARA ?

17 minutes ago

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

55 minutes ago

Venezuela Plans to Diversify Energy Market by Expa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.