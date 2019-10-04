Polish Energy Company Completes New Pipeline to Transport Gas From Norway

Polish Gaz-System company announced on Friday completion of the Lwowek-Odolanow gas pipeline, which will distribute Norwegian gas from the Baltic Pipe pipeline throughout Poland

On October 2, Piotr Naimski, the Polish government plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, said in a radio interview that Poland will stop buying Russian gas after the 1996 gas supply agreement between Russian Gazprom and Polish Oil Mining and Gas Extraction S.A. (PGNiG) ends in 2022.

"The completion of the Lwowek-Odolanow gas pipeline is another crucial stage in the implementation of the Company's comprehensive investment plan, which will allow for diversification of the directions and sources of natural gas supplies to Poland," the company said in a statement.

The project was partially financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

"Today, we see the European Energy Union in action. This gas pipeline is significant not only for Poland but for entire European Union. The fact that 50% of its construction has been financed by European taxpayers is another proof of the solidarity that underpins the European integration. Poland has been an active participant and beneficiary of this integration for fifteen years now," Witold Naturski, the European Commission's representative, said in regarding the pipeline's completion.

In 2016, Poland initiated the Baltic Pipe to transport gas directly from Norway, decreasing its dependence on supplies from Russia.