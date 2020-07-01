UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Energy Company Confirms Receiving $1.5Bln Refund From Russia's Gazprom Export

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Polish Energy Company Confirms Receiving $1.5Bln Refund From Russia's Gazprom Export

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Polish Oil Mining and Gas Extraction S.A. (PGNiG) has received the $1.5 billion in overpayment compensation from Russia's Gazprom Export per the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitral Tribunal in a gas price dispute, Jerzy Kwiecinski, the president of the PGNiG management board said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have received confirmation that the money from [Gazprom Export] is already on our account," Kwiecinski tweeted.

In late March, PGNIG won the case against Gazprom in an international arbitration court in Sweden and became entitled to $1.5 billion after the court had adjusted the formula for gas price specified in a 1996 contract with the Russian energy giant. According to PGNIG, the court's decision is applicable to all gas deliveries conducted between November 1, 2014, and February 29, 2020.

The Russian gas giant said it would continue appealing the ruling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Stockholm Price Sweden Money February March November Gas 2020 All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

9 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

12 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

10 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

10 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

10 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.