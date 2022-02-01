Polish Energy Company PGNiG Buys LNG Cargo Tank in US for Ukraine

Polish company PGNiG said on Tuesday it has bought a tank of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukrainian company ERU Europe in a second such episode of collaboration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Polish company PGNiG said on Tuesday it has bought a tank of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukrainian company ERU Europe in a second such episode of collaboration.

"PGNiG has purchased US LNG cargo to be supplied to Ukrainian border for ERU Europe This will be the second time that American gas is delivered to Ukraine thanks to the cooperation of both companies," the company said in a statement.

The cargo ship with gas will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the end of February this year, the statement said, adding that "after re-gasification, the fuel will be fed into the Polish transmission system."

Ukraine will be receiving the fuel until the end of March, according to the statement.

Poland first bought US LNG for Ukraine in November 2019.