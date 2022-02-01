UrduPoint.com

Polish Energy Company PGNiG Buys LNG Cargo Tank In US For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Polish Energy Company PGNiG Buys LNG Cargo Tank in US for Ukraine

Polish company PGNiG said on Tuesday it has bought a tank of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukrainian company ERU Europe in a second such episode of collaboration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Polish company PGNiG said on Tuesday it has bought a tank of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukrainian company ERU Europe in a second such episode of collaboration.

"PGNiG has purchased US LNG cargo to be supplied to Ukrainian border for ERU Europe This will be the second time that American gas is delivered to Ukraine thanks to the cooperation of both companies," the company said in a statement.

The cargo ship with gas will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the end of February this year, the statement said, adding that "after re-gasification, the fuel will be fed into the Polish transmission system."

Ukraine will be receiving the fuel until the end of March, according to the statement.

Poland first bought US LNG for Ukraine in November 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Company Tank February March November Border Gas 2019

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for following journal ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for following journalistic legacy of Maulana Zafar

20 seconds ago
 Senegal beginning to live up to billing after slow ..

Senegal beginning to live up to billing after slow AFCON start

22 seconds ago
 Punjab govt finalizes security plan for upcoming P ..

Punjab govt finalizes security plan for upcoming PSL matches

14 minutes ago
 2 illegal housing schemes sealed

2 illegal housing schemes sealed

2 minutes ago
 EU Says Probing Possible Gas Market Manipulation, ..

EU Says Probing Possible Gas Market Manipulation, No Findings Yet

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Plans to Recover Fines From Lithuania for Te ..

Minsk Plans to Recover Fines From Lithuania for Terminating Fertilizers Transit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>