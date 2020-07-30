UrduPoint.com
Polish Energy Giant Pays Record Tax After Winning Pricing Row With Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Polish Energy Giant Pays Record Tax After Winning Pricing Row With Gazprom

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Polish oil and gas company PGNiG paid the largest income tax in the nation's history, its CEO said Thursday, after it was awarded $1.5 billion in a gas pricing dispute with Gazprom.

"The first thing we had to do was to pay an income tax, and it was the largest sum a company has ever repaid to the budget in the history of our country," Jerzy Kwiecinski told the Polish television.

He estimated the payment at more than 1.14 billion Polish zlotys ($305 million).

An arbitral tribunal in Stockholm ruled in March that Gazprom had overcharged PGNiG for over five years and ordered the Russian gas exporter to pay a refund. Gazprom appealed the judgment in May but fixed the new price formula in an appendix to the gas deal.

