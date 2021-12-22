Polish Energy Situation Stable Despite Rising Gas Prices - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The energy situation in Poland is safe now, despite the rising gas prices, Polish Secretary of State, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

Naimski said that the energy situation in Poland was safe, which meant that electricity was supplied to all recipients in Poland in a required amount to meet their needs, and was not "under threat," Naimski said on air of Polskie Radio SA.

The politician also said that the conditions were quite serious, because the energy crisis concerned not only Europe, but affected the situation globally.

The price of European gas futures grew by over 27% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,150 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history.

The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark rising to $2,187.

Gas prices surged worldwide to a record high in September as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of COVID-19 lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves. The European Commission proposed forming a mechanism that allows the EU countries to carry out joint voluntary purchases of natural gas to fill storage facilities.