Polish Gas Company To Buy Additional 1.5Mln Tonnes Of LNG Per Year From US - Statement

Polish Gas Company to Buy Additional 1.5Mln Tonnes of LNG Per Year From US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Poland's Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) said in a release on Wednesday that it has concluded a deal with US Venture Global LNG to purchase additional 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually.

"In connection with the state visit of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda to Washington DC, the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has signed, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House, an agreement with Venture Global LNG to purchase an additional 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG)," the statement said. "Under this agreement, the volume of LNG from the Plaquemines terminal will increase from 1.0 to 2.5 million tonnes per year (from 1.35 to 3.38 bcm of natural gas after regasification)."

