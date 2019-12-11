Polish Operator of Druzhba Pipeline Expects to Get Rid of Tainted Oil by End of 2020

- Home
Wed 11th December 2019
The Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, expects to get rid of contaminated oil only by the end of 2020, PERN head Igor Wasilewski said Wednesday
It was reported Wednesday that Polish oil concern Orlen had made final financial claims to Russian suppliers regarding the flow of contaminated oil through the Druzhba pipeline system. However, the company did not name the amount of claims.
Wasilewski explained that refineries receiving oil from PERN were buying contaminated crude at a lower pace than expected.
"Polish and German refineries have their own production system. They respond to our requests to take more contaminated oil by keeping the distance. They order supplies, and we must carry them out on a regular basis. There are reservoirs with and without contaminated oil. Companies decide where to get oil," BiznesAlert quoted Wasilewski as saying.
"At this pace, we will calmly process contaminated oil for the entire year 2020. It all depends on customers," he said.