UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish PGNiG Extends Portfolio On Norwegian Continental Shelf Ahead Of Baltic Pipe Launch

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Polish PGNiG Extends Portfolio on Norwegian Continental Shelf Ahead of Baltic Pipe Launch

PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, a subsidiary of Poland's state oil and gas giant, has signed an agreement to increase its share in the Gina Krog field on the Norwegian continental shelf in the run-up to the Baltic Pipe launch in an attempt to diversify Poland's energy supplies, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, a subsidiary of Poland's state oil and gas giant, has signed an agreement to increase its share in the Gina Krog field on the Norwegian continental shelf in the run-up to the Baltic Pipe launch in an attempt to diversify Poland's energy supplies, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"PGNiG Upstream Norway AS has entered into an agreement with Aker BP ASA whereby it will acquire an interest in the Alve Nord discovery and increase its share in the Gina Krog field, positioning itself to send greater volumes of gas to Poland after the start-up of the Baltic Pipe," the statement read.

The deal envisages the increase of PGNiG Upstream Norway's share in the Gina Krog field by 3.3-11.3 percent, while its gas production will increase by an average of 100 million cubic meters (3 billion cubic feet) per year.

"The transaction is a perfect fit for the PGNiG Group's strategy. Firstly, it contributes to the diversification of gas supplies to our portfolio and strengthens Poland's energy security due to the build up of our own hydrocarbon resources. Secondly, increasing our working interest in the producing Gina Krog field will result in immediate growth of the company's production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and PGNiG's EBITDA," Jerzy Kwiecinski, president of the corporation's management board, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Oil and gas production at the Gina Krog field began in 2017, amounting to 19.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2019, of which PGNiG's share was 1.6 million barrels per month. Gina Krog's oil and gas reserves are estimated at 172.5 million barrels.

Following the transaction, PGNiG Upstream Norway will own 31 licenses for production on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The agreement is yet to be approved by the Norwegian authorities, including the energy and finance ministries.

In 2016, Poland initiated the Baltic Pipe to transport gas directly from Norway, decreasing its dependence on supplies from Russia. In June 2017, the Polish and Danish heads of government signed a memorandum on the project's construction. According to the agreement, the project is to be implemented by 2022 and will cost approximately 1.7 billion Euros ($1.88 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Norway Company Oil Nord Poland June Gas 2017 2016 2019 From Government Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

14 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

35 minutes ago

PTI’s govt is taking Rs 25 billion loan every da ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.