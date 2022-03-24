UrduPoint.com

Polish PGNiG Head Says Sees No Possibilities To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Published March 24, 2022

Polish PGNiG Head Says Sees No Possibilities to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

The head of the Polish energy concern PGNiG, Pavel Mayevsky, said on Thursday that he sees no possibilities to pay for Russia's gas in rubles

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The head of the Polish energy concern PGNiG, Pavel Mayevsky, said on Thursday that he sees no possibilities to pay for Russia's gas in rubles.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

"There is no such possibility," Mayevsky told reporters.

The Yamal contract with Russia's Gazprom envisages a way to regulate the price for gas, he added.

Poland currently buys up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia as part of the long-term Yamal contract. The contract expires in 2022 and the Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it.

>