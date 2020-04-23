Polish Pipeline Operator Refuses to Comment on Reaching Oil Supply Agreement With Belarus

UrduPoint.com
Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:41 PM

The Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, on Thursday refused to comment to Sputnik on reports claiming that Minks and Warsaw had reached an agreement on pumping the US and Saudi oil from Poland to Belarus

Earlier in the day, a source in the Belarusian oil industry told Sputnik that the country is planning to begin pumping oil to its refinery in the city of Mazyr by the year's end with the expected volume of 100,000 tonnes a month. The agreement with Poland is said to have been reached.

"We do not comment to the media on our trade relations," the company said.

In February, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk was working with Poland on organizing supplies of US and Saudi oil to the country from the Polish port of Gdansk via a pipeline. The negotiations were taking place on the backdrop of disagreements with Mink's main supplier, Russia. Belarus also does not rule out reversing the flow in the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is used to deliver Russian oil to Western countries.

