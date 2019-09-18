Polish Pipelines Cleaned of Tainted Oil, 450,000 Tonnes Are in Storage Facilities - PERN

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:19 PM
The Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN currently has 450,000 tonnes of contaminated oil in its storage facilities, but all oil pipelines in Poland have already been cleaned up, PERN head Igor Wasilewski told reporters
"About a million tonnes of contaminated oil got into Poland. Today, there are about 450,000 tonnes. All pipelines are clean, and the contaminated oil is in storage facilities," Wasilewski said.