Polish Prime Minister Says Another Summit May Be Needed to Approve EU Budget

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said that the European Union might require another summit to pass its long-term budget.

The budget was originally scheduled for adoption at a summit that will begin in Brussels this week.

"It may come to the need for another summit.

We are preparing for possible long months of negotiations," Morawiecki said at a press conference in Warsaw, adding that the bloc may require a provisional decision on the budget.

In November, Warsaw and Budapest vetoed the EU's seven-year budget, which included the recovery fund of about 750 billion Euros ($891 billion) over a mechanism that restricts access to the money if a country's government violates a certain rule of law criteria.