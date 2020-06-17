Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday called for the European COVID-19 recovery fund to address specific economic problems of the EU member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday called for the European COVID-19 recovery fund to address specific economic problems of the EU member states.

On Friday, the European Council will hold a meeting to discuss the EU's long-term budget and the recovery fund of about $825 billion to jumpstart the continent's economy. According to the commission, it will contain digitalization and decarbonization-related provisions.

"The Fund should also be flexible and address not only digital or climate issues, but also correspond with all real economic problems of the states - according to their specificity, expectations and current needs," Morawiecki said in an opinion piece for EURACTIV media network.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process, calling for additional measures to facilitate economic restoration. At the same time, some of the EU members, like Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden, have reservations regarding such initiatives, leading to a debate on how the EU should proceed next.