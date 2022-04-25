Polish Prime Minister Wary of Europe Restoring Economic Ties With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he fears there will be those in Europe who would want to restore economic relations with Russia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he fears there will be those in Europe who would want to restore economic relations with Russia.

"Today I am not so much afraid of disrupted supply chains, production chains (and) trade chains with Russia, as I am afraid that too soon there will emerge those who would want to restore these chains with Russia," Morawiecki said in his inaugural speech at the European Economic Congress held in the Polish city of Katowice.

The Polish leader stressed the importance of European unity and acting "here and now."

"And we are doing that with sanctions.

But we also have to prevent a return to what we had," the prime minister said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy.

On April 8, the EU announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.