Polish State Energy Company Buys Stake in Norwegian Oil Fields

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Norwegian arm of Polish state energy major PGNiG said Tuesday it had finalized a deal to buy stakes in two oil fields in Norway.

"PGNiG has increased its stake in the Gina Krog field ... to 11.3% and has purchased an 11.92% interest in the undeveloped Alve Nord field," the press release read.

The company is already producing oil and gas at seven fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, estimated to hold roughly 200 million barrels of oil equivalent. The new acquisitions will increase Poland's gas production by 100 million cubic meters a year.

PGNiG chief executive Jerzy Kwiecinski said he was thrilled that the latest purchase had coincided with the start of construction of an offshore pipeline that will carry natural gas produced in the Norwegian waters to Poland, starting 2022.