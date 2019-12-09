UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish, Ukrainian Firms Ink Deal On Joint Gas Exploration In Border Area

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Polish, Ukrainian Firms Ink Deal on Joint Gas Exploration in Border Area

Poland's state gas company PGNiG and Ukraine's ERU Management Services sealed a deal on Monday to explore a potential extension of a Polish gas field east of the border with Ukraine, the Polish firm's top manager said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Poland's state gas company PGNiG and Ukraine's ERU Management Services sealed a deal on Monday to explore a potential extension of a Polish gas field east of the border with Ukraine, the Polish firm's top manager said.

"We have good reasons to believe the region has strong production potential, similar to Przemysl deposit which is the biggest natural gas deposit in Poland," Piotr Wozniak was quoted as saying in a statement.

Most of reserves the gas field holds on the Polish side of the border have been depleted, but PGNiG estimates that an extra 20 billion cubic meters could be found east of the Polish border.

"We consider it the first of the many opportunities the Ukrainian energy sector has to offer in the coming years," ERU's managing partner Dale Perry, who co-signed the deal, said at the ceremony.

The agreement provides for joint operations in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, where the first exploration well will be drilled. Work will begin once the companies obtain all necessary permits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Poland Border Gas All Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

6 minutes ago

CDA all set to launch development works in sector ..

24 seconds ago

FBR to introduce track & trace system for four maj ..

26 seconds ago

Russia to Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Pro ..

28 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inaugurates dispens ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab University to celebrate Int'l Human Rights ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.