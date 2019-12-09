Polish, Ukrainian Firms Ink Deal on Joint Gas Exploration in Border Area

Poland's state gas company PGNiG and Ukraine's ERU Management Services sealed a deal on Monday to explore a potential extension of a Polish gas field east of the border with Ukraine, the Polish firm's top manager said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Poland 's state gas company PGNiG and Ukraine 's ERU Management Services sealed a deal on Monday to explore a potential extension of a Polish gas field east of the border with Ukraine , the Polish firm's top manager said.

"We have good reasons to believe the region has strong production potential, similar to Przemysl deposit which is the biggest natural gas deposit in Poland," Piotr Wozniak was quoted as saying in a statement.

Most of reserves the gas field holds on the Polish side of the border have been depleted, but PGNiG estimates that an extra 20 billion cubic meters could be found east of the Polish border.

"We consider it the first of the many opportunities the Ukrainian energy sector has to offer in the coming years," ERU's managing partner Dale Perry, who co-signed the deal, said at the ceremony.

The agreement provides for joint operations in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, where the first exploration well will be drilled. Work will begin once the companies obtain all necessary permits.