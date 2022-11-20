UrduPoint.com

'Political Confrontation No Solution To Economic Problems'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:40 PM

'Political confrontation no solution to economic problems'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), President Mian Usman Zulfiqar said on Sunday that politics of confrontation and protest had never been a solution to economic problems and development of a country and prosperity of its people.

Mian Usman, while charging the PBF core committee meeting here, stressed the need for maintaining political stability, terming it a prerequisite for sustained economic growth. Political stability would also cope with multiple challenges faced by the country.

He said that Pakistan was currently going through a difficult time as political instability created by a political party had hampered the local and foreign investment, which was a matter of grave concern.

PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo said that developed nations were paying more attention towards financial warfare to continue their dominance over global economy.

She called for reducing the cost of doing business so that Pakistani products could remain competitive in the international market that would help increase country's exports.

Jahanara Wattoo was of the view that trade facilitation was the key to promote the industry and Pakistan needed to remove all obstacles in the way of industrial development.

She said that Pakistan had enormous talent and tremendous potential for economic growth.

"What we need to do is ensuring consistency in policies and a clear road map to move forward," she added.

Jahanara said that role of top political leaders was crucial in saving country's economy from collapse in the larger national interest and remove structural impediments to exports and FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). The top political leaders should also evolve a viable strategy to steer the country out of current economic mire.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Exports Business Road Sunday Market All From Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.