'Political confrontation no solution to economic problems'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), President Mian Usman Zulfiqar said on Sunday that politics of confrontation and protest had never been a solution to economic problems and development of a country and prosperity of its people.

Mian Usman, while charging the PBF core committee meeting here, stressed the need for maintaining political stability, terming it a prerequisite for sustained economic growth. Political stability would also cope with multiple challenges faced by the country.

He said that Pakistan was currently going through a difficult time as political instability created by a political party had hampered the local and foreign investment, which was a matter of grave concern.

PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo said that developed nations were paying more attention towards financial warfare to continue their dominance over global economy.

She called for reducing the cost of doing business so that Pakistani products could remain competitive in the international market that would help increase country's exports.

Jahanara Wattoo was of the view that trade facilitation was the key to promote the industry and Pakistan needed to remove all obstacles in the way of industrial development.

She said that Pakistan had enormous talent and tremendous potential for economic growth.

"What we need to do is ensuring consistency in policies and a clear road map to move forward," she added.

Jahanara said that role of top political leaders was crucial in saving country's economy from collapse in the larger national interest and remove structural impediments to exports and FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). The top political leaders should also evolve a viable strategy to steer the country out of current economic mire.