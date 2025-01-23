Political Crisis Hits South Korea Growth: Central Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
South Korea's economy slowed in the last quarter of 2024, data from the central bank showed Thursday, as the country struggled with the fallout from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) South Korea's economy slowed in the last quarter of 2024, data from the central bank showed Thursday, as the country struggled with the fallout from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law.
"GDP in the fourth quarter expanded 0.1 percent quarter on quarter and 1.2 percent on year," the central bank said in a statement, the lowest quarterly growth rate of the year after Yoon attempted to suspend civilian rule December 3.
For the full year, the economy grew by 2 percent, the central bank said, which was 0.2 percentage points below forecasts, amid ongoing political chaos which experts say has affected consumer confidence and domestic demand.
The two-percent expansion for Asia's fourth-largest economy marks a 0.6 percentage point increase from 2023 growth, according to data from the Bank of Korea, but the figures from the latest quarter show the economy sputtering.
In an earlier forecast for 2025 economic growth, the Bank of Korea cited the December 3 martial law declaration and December 29 Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 as having "significantly dampened economic sentiment."
In that forecast the central bank also revised its full year 2025 growth forecast down to 1.6 to 1.7 percent, down from an earlier projection of 1.9 percent.
"Korea's economy continued to struggle in Q4 and we suspect that the weakness in activity could persist in the near term due to the ongoing political crisis," said Shivaan Tandon, Capital Economics.
"Domestic demand remains the main source of the weakness in the economy," he said in a note, pointing to slowing growth in consumer spending.
"The weakness of consumption in Q4 is in line with the latest consumer confidence and labour market data and suggests that perhaps the ongoing political crisis has already started to weigh on growth," he added.
The growth announcement follows the government's unveiling of a $250 billion support package for exporters, with growing concern over possible tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
South Korea, heavily dependent on exports and driven by key industries such as advanced chips produced by conglomerates Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, saw exports rise by 6.9 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.
The volume of imports also recorded an annual increase of 2.4 percent.
President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly suspended civilian rule on December 3, deploying soldiers to parliament, but lawmakers voted the measure down and later impeached the president. Yoon is now being held for a criminal probe on insurrection charges and impeachment hearings.
Following the short-lived period of martial law, consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Even after Yoon's impeachment, the won plunged against the dollar, and the country's unemployment rate recently spiked to its highest level since 2021.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case
Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister
IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees
Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, billing system underway in merg ..
Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports becoming victim of social medi ..
Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police
Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes
Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..
More Stories From Business
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term1 hour ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion45 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi2 hours ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development2 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues2 hours ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring economic stability: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI suggests measures to revive housing sector2 hours ago
-
LCCI unveils online Membership Renewal System2 hours ago
-
OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad2 hours ago