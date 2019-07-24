UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political, Economic Uncertainty Weights On Mexican Banks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

Political, economic uncertainty weights on Mexican banks

Mexican banks are facing increasing political and economic uncertainty that could affect credit growth in the year, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday

Mexico City , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Mexican banks are facing increasing political and economic uncertainty that could affect credit growth in the year, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

"Uncertainty is seen often in the year after a transition to a new presidential administration," said a report of the credit rating agency.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office on Dec. 1, 2018.

In this special report, the agency estimated that credit growth will stay between 6 and 8 percent for 2019-2020, as compared with 13 to 14 percent in 2015-2016.

"The recent data from Banxico (Bank of Mexico) indicates that family loans have been less resistant and have decelerated more rapidly than commercial loans," Fitch Ratings said.

According to the report, big banks have cut back on their exposure to higher-risk small- and medium-sized companies.

Fitch Ratings foresees a 1-percent expansion in the Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

In 2018, Mexico's economy grew 2 percent. Banxico's forecast for this year is between 0.8 percent and 1.8 percent.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund also lowered its forecast for the Mexican economic growth for 2019 to 0.9 percent, down from the 1.6 percent prediction in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Mexico April 2018 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

Global economic growth remains strong

3 minutes ago

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

6 minutes ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz W ..

6 minutes ago

Steady drilling activities in progress to assess B ..

6 minutes ago

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.