Political stability a must for economic stability: Liaquat Baloch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Political stability is a must for economic stability of the country and all segments of society would have to play their role for this national cause.

Former parliamentarian and Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch expressed these views at a dinner hosted in honor of office-bearers and Executive Committee members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), according to the chamber's spokesman here Tuesday.

There was an in-depth exchange of ideas concerning a wide array of national issues with a particular focus on trade, industrial growth, Pakistan’s economic challenges and the ongoing political instability that has impacted the country’s development.

Former LCCI EC member Arshad Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Association Dr. Asim Mahmood, Chairman Pakistan Meat Exporters Association Mian Abdul Hanan, Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, Asim Shafiq Sheikh, Ijaz Tanvir, Zulfiqar Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.

There was a long discussion between LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Liaquat Baloch as they explored ways to revive Pakistan’s ailing economy. Both leaders recognized the critical need for coordinated efforts from both the public and private sectors to address the nation’s financial struggles.

Liaquat Baloch said that the private sector plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic recovery and long-term prosperity. He underscored the importance of creating an environment where businesses could thrive without being stifled by bureaucratic inefficiencies and economic instability. “The business community is the backbone of our economy. Ensuring their growth and providing them with the necessary support will be key to driving the nation’s economic revival,” he added.

Highlighting key economic obstacles and urging comprehensive reforms, Engineer Khalid Usman cited several critical obstacles currently hindering Pakistan’s industrial growth.

Among these were recurring energy shortages, outdated taxation systems, and inconsistent policies, all of which hamper business expansion. He stressed the need for far-reaching reforms in these areas to foster a more business-friendly climate and to make the country more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

“The challenges faced by the business sector are not only hindering economic growth but also undermining investor confidence. For Pakistan to experience sustainable economic progress, we must address the systemic issues within our policies, especially those affecting trade, exports, and industrial production,” Engineer Usman stated.

Both leaders agreed on the necessity of policies which would encourage exports, improve the ease of doing business, and address supply chain bottlenecks affecting industrial output.

A central theme during the discussions was the impact of political instability on Pakistan’s economic development. Liaquat Baloch emphasized that political unity and stability are indispensable for the effective resolution of national challenges and the creation of a conducive environment for business.

The LCCI Executive Committee members advocated for pro-business policies and fostering greater dialogue between the government and the private sector. They expressed optimism that continued discussions with political leaders would pave the way for addressing the business community’s concerns and finding solutions that could lead to broader economic prosperity.

LCCI members also discussed the potential for greater collaboration between the business and political sectors in identifying key areas for investment and development, with the aim of boosting industrial growth and creating more job opportunities for Pakistan’s growing workforce.

They stressed that a long-term approach, focusing on collaboration and unity between political and business leaders, is essential to overcoming the current challenges.