Political Stability Guarantees Sound Economy: Malik
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) SAARC chamber of commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said that political stability is pre-requisite for sound economy which will promise greater weal for the people from different strata of the society.
Talking to a delegation of traders, he said that at present, Pakistan cannot endure political turmoil or instability, asserting that uninterrupted stable democracy is needed for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in the country.
He said that politics of confrontation and violence is not the solution.
He said time has changed as now the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance. These countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs. "It is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products remain competitive in the world markets," he added.
Malik said trade facilitation is the key to promoting industries and 'we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation.' He stressed the need for consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward,” he added.
He was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their key role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.
Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's economic prospects look promising : Meher58 minutes ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 20248 hours ago
-
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar19 hours ago
-
CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community23 hours ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 311 day ago
-
U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls24 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola1 day ago
-
Türkiye, Greece look to higher trade volume1 day ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20231 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 20241 day ago