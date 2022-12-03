Political stability inevitable for economic development : Mian Usman Zulfiqar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) President Mian Usman Zulfiqar has said that political stability was inevitable for sustained economic growth as it would also help cope with multiple challenges faced by the country.

Chairing the PBF meeting here Saturday, he remarked that politics of confrontation and protest had never been a solution to economic problems and development of a country and prosperity of its people.

Mian Usman said that Pakistan was currently going through a difficult time as political instability created by a political party had hampered the local and foreign investment, which was a matter of grave concern.

PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo called for reducing the cost of doing business so that Pakistani products could remain competitive in the international market that would help increase country's exports.

She was of the view that trade facilitation was the key to promote the industry and Pakistan needed to remove all obstacles in the way of industrial development.

She said that Pakistan had enormous talent and tremendous potential for economic growth. "What we need to do is ensuring consistency in policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," she argued.

Jahanara said that role of political leaders was crucial in saving country's economy fromcollapse in the larger national interest and remove structural impediments to exportsand FDI (Foreign Direct Investment).