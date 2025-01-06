Political Stability, Long-term Economic Policies, Crucial For Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abdul Rehman Siddiqui on Monday emphasized the pivotal role of business community in driving the economy, particularly in industrial, commercial, and trade sectors.
He pointed out that numerous challenges were hindering its progress and said that business community remained committed to working diligently for its economic well-being, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on foreign debt by contributing taxes.
In turn, the community only expects support and a conducive environment for conducting business, he said in a press statement issued here.
He said that access to essential services like electricity, gas, and reliable infrastructure remained a challenge.
He stressed the need for political stability and long-term economic policies that could foster the establishment of new industries, create job opportunities, and generate additional revenue for the government, thereby reducing reliance on foreign loans.
Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, the acting Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the need for access to low-interest loans and tax exemptions to help new businesses flourish. Both the acting President and the acting Senior Vice President of ICCI pledged their full support to the government to achieve economic progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Business
-
Political stability, long-term economic policies, crucial for economic growth5 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, loses 1,331 points35 minutes ago
-
SW China's Sichuan adds another bonded zone1 hour ago
-
Chinese bourses pledge further reform, opening-up of capital market1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights challenges posed by population growth2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Japan's stocks decline3 hours ago
-
FPCCI, Chambers entirely endorse government five-years, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative3 hours ago
-
Machinery imports witness 12.82% surge in five months3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago