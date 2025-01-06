Political stability, long-term economic policies, crucial for economic growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abdul Rehman Siddiqui on Monday emphasized the pivotal role of business community in driving the economy, particularly in industrial, commercial, and trade sectors.

He pointed out that numerous challenges were hindering its progress and said that business community remained committed to working diligently for its economic well-being, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on foreign debt by contributing taxes.

In turn, the community only expects support and a conducive environment for conducting business, he said in a press statement issued here.

He said that access to essential services like electricity, gas, and reliable infrastructure remained a challenge.

He stressed the need for political stability and long-term economic policies that could foster the establishment of new industries, create job opportunities, and generate additional revenue for the government, thereby reducing reliance on foreign loans.

Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, the acting Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the need for access to low-interest loans and tax exemptions to help new businesses flourish. Both the acting President and the acting Senior Vice President of ICCI pledged their full support to the government to achieve economic progress and prosperity.