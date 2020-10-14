UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Stability Prerequisite For Sustainable Economic Growth:SAARC CCI

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Political stability prerequisite for sustainable economic growth:SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday urged the need for maintaining political stability which was prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges faced by the country.

Addressing members of core committee of United Business Group in connection with forthcoming annual election of the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that politics of confrontation, agitation, violence and protest was not solution.

He said the time has changed as now the influential nations were paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance. These countries were successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets.

He further said trade facilitation was the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. "Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

He was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their key role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also chairman UBG also urged the government to conduct market research to find out new foreign destinations for the Pakistani products which are best in the world as far as quality and price is concerned.

He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Protest World Exports Business Poor Price Chamber Market Commerce All Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

20 seconds ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

21 seconds ago

RDIF, Italy's Barilla to Invest Over $117Mln to Ex ..

23 seconds ago

New crew reaches ISS in record time

24 seconds ago

KP CM condemns cross-border firing incident from A ..

26 seconds ago

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.