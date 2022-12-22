Political stability, social harmony and growing economy essentials of nation-building; Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday stressed the need to adopt one-point agenda of nation-building by promoting equality and ensuring just distribution of national resources.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday stressed the need to adopt one-point agenda of nation-building by promoting equality and ensuring just distribution of national resources.

Addressing an event organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (AAIUI), the minister highlighted that Pakistan is a democratic country and could be led and developed with the continuation of the democratic process.

He said that there were three basic pillars to build a nation on strong fundamentals which included a sustainable political system, social solidarity free from hatred and a growing economy.

Ahsan stressed the need for attaining financial and constitutional stability to come at par with developed nations, adding that collective efforts were needed to pull out the country from confronted challenges.

The minister said that the collation government was making all-out efforts to ensure equal development and shared prosperity across all the federating units by the distribution of resources on equality.

He said that the government was paying special emphasis on the development of underdeveloped areas and special funds were being allocated for the uplift of these areas.

Ahsan Iqbal also urged the need for developing industries on modern lines in order to achieve higher growth and put the economy on right track of growth to create a prosperous society.