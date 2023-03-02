PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Workers of rival political parties and common people are attributing the ongoing political instability and economic situation to the policies and ineptness of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the country.

Talking to APP, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, a local activist of Qaumi Watan Party QWP), said the PTI government was responsible for the prevailing economic situation in the country.

He said that before assuming power, the PTI leadership was making tall claims of having long-term plans for the socioeconomic uplift of the country. But, due to lack of experience, they miserably failed to deliver and took record-high loans from international financial institutions.

Shakeel added that political cards of the PTI leadership, including resignations from the National Assembly and dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies had also failed, and people refused to become part of their unnecessary and unjustified agitation.

Asif Ali Khan, another political activist was annoyed over the current political polarization in the country and urged the leadership of all political parties, particularly PTI Chief Imran Khan to shun the politics of confrontation.

He was of the opinion that political instability had direct impact on the economy of the country and urged all political parties of the country to set aside their political differences for the time-being and come up with a charter of economy.

He said that if the political parties failed on developing a charter of economy, then there would be no economic stability and the nation would never become economically self-reliant.

Tariq Rahim, Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party, Peshawar Division, was critical of the poor economic policies of the PTI government that had plunged the people of the country to the prevailing inflation.

He said that the PTI chief in his election manifesto of 2018 had promised the provision of housing facilities to 5 million people, and creation of 10 million employment opportunities, but neither of the two were fulfilled.

Furthermore, he used his agenda of accountability for the victimization of his political opponents, who remained under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for several months, and without any solid proof.

He further said that the PTI government was replaced in a constitutional and democratic manner, but he (Imran) was not ready to accept his defeat in the National Assembly.

He urged the PTI leadership, particularly Imran Khan to shun the politics of confrontation to pave way for bringing economic stability in the country.