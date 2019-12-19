Politically Motivated Sanctions Inflict 'Colossal' Damage on Global Economy - Putin

Politically motivated economic restrictions hurt the entire global economy and international trade, therefore, countries are better off abandoning them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his annual press conference

