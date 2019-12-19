UrduPoint.com
Politically Motivated Sanctions Inflict 'Colossal' Damage On Global Economy - Putin

Thu 19th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Politically motivated economic restrictions hurt the entire global economy and international trade, therefore, countries are better off abandoning them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his annual press conference.

"It is better to abandon politically motivated restrictions on economic activities. It inflicts colossal damage upon international trade and global economy," Putin said.

