All arrangements have been completed to hold free, fair and impartial polling for five seats of the SCCI's Executive Committee Corporate Class which will be held on Sept 23 (Wednesday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been completed to hold free, fair and impartial polling for five seats of the SCCI's Executive Committee Corporate Class which will be held on Sept 23 (Wednesday).

The elections of the Associate Class of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on Sept 24.

Meanwhile, SCCI's ruling Ittehad Group's leader Riazud Din Sheikh said the Ittehad Working Group had fielded Zohaib Rafiq Sethi, Qaisar Ikram, Asif Ali, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Ahsanul Haq for the Executive Committee Seats against rival Democratic Founders Group's candidates Ishfaq Ahmed, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Salman Iqbal and Asad.

The Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates, including Muhammad Idrees, Aneel Sarfraz, Sheikh Suhail Zafar, Shahid Nadeem Mughal and Ali Amir Bhatti, for the Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal Asad, Mirza Ayas Baig, Khawaja Zia Ullah and Ansab.