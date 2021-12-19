Polling gains pace in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Long queues of voters are being seen in polling stations here Sunday where people are exercising their right of franchise in a peaceful atmosphere.

The voters in long queues at polling stations Dheri Mian Ishaq, Mohib Banda and Amankot are being witnessed where tough contest is expected for tehsil Pabbi chairman seat.

The supporters of ANP candidate, Engr Ghafoor Khattak and PTI's Ashfaq Khan besides others candidates have established polling booths outside the polling stations for the guidance and education of young voters.

Great enthusiasm are being witnessed among young voters.

The polling was started at 8:00 a.m. and would continue till 5:00 p.m. without break. Voters inside polling stations would be allowed to cast votes after expiry of the scheduled time.

"Votes polling is a national obligation and I came here to cast my vote to perform this noble duty," said Bahadar Khan, former Nazim UC Dehri Ishaq while talking to APP.

He urged voters not to wait for evening and come in large number by exercising their right of franchise and elected honest and committed candidates with a zeal to address their problems at their doorsteps.