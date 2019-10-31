WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has harshly criticized China's ruling Communist Party, accusing it of striving for global supremacy and of being hostile toward the United States, amid plans to conclude a preliminary trade agreement.

"China's Communist Party leaders have made clear that they want to achieve primacy in the world. They're reaching for it using methods that have created challenges for the United States and the world," Pompeo said in his address at the Hudson Institute think tank in New York, as quoted by Fox news.

It is time to realize "the degree to which the Communist Party is hostile to the United States" and its values, Pompeo stressed, accusing the "communist government" of posing a threat to the US national security through developing new weapons.

The global community and the people of China do not want to see a future with a communist one-party rule, he noted.

"We did everything we could to accommodate China's rise, in the hope that Communist China would become more free, market-driven, and ultimately, hopefully, more democratic," Pompeo added, emphasizing that Washington was still ready to cooperate.

He also said, after accusing China of engaging in "unfair and predatory economic practices" and human rights violations, that signing a new trade deal could be a step toward China's prosperity and a transparent market .

"Phase one of the trade deal is a great first step. We're not just bringing fairness back into our economic relationship. We're showing that there's common ground to be had," Pompeo added, stressing that the US should work with China "as it is, not as we wish it to be."

The so-called Phase One interim trade deal, which the countries are expected to sign next month, was announced by US President Donald Trump earlier in October after high-level US-Chinese negotiations in Washington. As a result of that meeting, the US has decided to postpone the imposing of additional tariffs on Chinese imports, due to happen on October 15.