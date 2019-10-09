Pompeo Says Tanker Offloaded Oil in Syria, Urges EU to Hold Iran Accountable

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the European Union to hold Iran accountable after the Iranian-flagged Adrian Darya 1 tanker allegedly offloaded oil in Syria in violation of EU sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019)

"Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar.

This terrorist oil will fund [President Bashar] Assad's war and Iran's sectarian violence. EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable," Pompeo said via Twitter.

The�Adrian Darya 1 tanker was detained by British Royal Marine commandos in July off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of breaking EU sanctions. Gibraltar eventually released the vessel on August 15 after Iran promised that the ship would not go to Syria.