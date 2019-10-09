UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Tanker Offloaded Oil In Syria, Urges EU To Hold Iran Accountable

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Pompeo Says Tanker Offloaded Oil in Syria, Urges EU to Hold Iran Accountable

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the European Union to hold Iran accountable after the Iranian-flagged Adrian Darya 1 tanker allegedly offloaded oil in Syria in violation of EU sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the European Union to hold Iran accountable after the Iranian-flagged Adrian Darya 1 tanker allegedly offloaded oil in Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

"Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar.

This terrorist oil will fund [President Bashar] Assad's war and Iran's sectarian violence. EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable," Pompeo said via Twitter.

The�Adrian Darya 1 tanker was detained by British Royal Marine commandos in July off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of breaking EU sanctions. Gibraltar eventually released the vessel on August 15 after Iran promised that the ship would not go to Syria.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Sectarian Violence Syria Iran Twitter European Union Oil Gibraltar United Kingdom July August From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi finalises preparations for eighteenth se ..

11 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitatio ..

11 minutes ago

Iranian Army Holding Unannounced Drills in Country ..

11 minutes ago

Demand deficit resulting in massive unemployment: ..

19 minutes ago

DPR Accuses Ukraine of Dragging Out Troop Pullout ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.