UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia To Reassure Global Energy, Financial Markets - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Reassure Global Energy, Financial Markets - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to reassure energy and financial markets amid the global coronavirus crisis, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince focused on the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response," Ortagus said in a readout of Tuesday's phone call between the two leaders. "The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China’s first cargo flight carrying relief goods ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

25 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

39 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to suspend Customer Happiness Centre ..

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on soldiers in Nigeria&#039;s ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.