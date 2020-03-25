Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Reassure Global Energy, Financial Markets - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to reassure energy and financial markets amid the global coronavirus crisis, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince focused on the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response," Ortagus said in a readout of Tuesday's phone call between the two leaders. "The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty."