UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Warns During Visit To Suriname Of Chinese Investments Exacting Political Costs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pompeo Warns During Visit to Suriname of Chinese Investments Exacting Political Costs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his visit to Suriname on Thursday that China is leveraging economic investment to exact political influence inconsistent with the best interests of the people.

"We've watched the Chinese Communist Party invest in countries and it all seems great at the front end, and then it all comes falling down when the political cost connected to that becomes clear," Pompeo said. "[The Chinese] often show up in ways that are inconsistent with the values that I've heard [Surinamese President Chan Santokhi] speak about, the things that are best for the people of Suriname.

"

Pompeo noted that the United States welcomes what he called was true Chinese competition, but such competition does not happen very often under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The secretary of state went on to highlight the merits of US businesses to enter a new market, including an intolerance for corruption and crony capitalism.

Pompeo is the first US secretary of state to visit Suriname. During his visit, he will meet with US oil and mining companies that have expressed interest in the newfound oil reserves in Suriname and neighboring Guyana.

Pompeo is scheduled to visit Guyana next after his stop in Suriname.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption China Oil Visit United States Suriname Guyana Market All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Xi Jinping Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

2 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

2 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

2 hours ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.