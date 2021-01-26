UrduPoint.com
Poor Cellular Signals Hitting Businesses: LCCI

Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

While expressing dismay on poor signal quality of cellular phones in Badami Bagh Auto Market and other parts of the city, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of the situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :While expressing dismay on poor signal quality of cellular phones in Badami Bagh Auto Market and other parts of the city, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of the situation.

Talking to the representatives of various markets and cellular companies, the LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that mobile phone has become essential for every businessman but poor signal quality is hitting the businesses hard.

He said that Cellular companies are earning billions of rupees from the customers but signal quality is going down with every passing day. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has received a number of complaints from members that signal quality is very poor in different parts of the city.

The LCCI SVP said that with the passage of time, the world has become global village and all the means of communication and business mode have shifted to cellular base that should be strong enough.

