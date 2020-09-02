VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Pope Francis reiterated on Tuesday his call to write off the debts of the world's poorest countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I repeat my call for the debt cancellation of the most vulnerable countries in light of the severe impact of the medical, social and economic crises they face as a result of COVID-19," the pontiff said in a message from an empty Saint Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis also called for restored social justice, freedom and cancellation of debts.

"We must not forget the historic exploitation of the global South that has created an enormous ecological debt, caused primarily by the plundering of resources and the excessive use of common natural space for waste processing," the Catholic Church's highest official noted.

According to Pope Francis, humanity needs to return to a lifestyle that would allow the planet to "rest" from excessive human exposure.

"The ongoing pandemic has in some way led us to rediscover a simpler lifestyle," he said.

The pontiff also called for compliance with the Paris Agreement, inviting each country to set more ambitious environmental goals.