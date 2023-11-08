Open Menu

Pork Prices In China Edge Down

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pork prices in China edge down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) China's pork prices logged a week-on-week decrease during the week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, official data showed.

The average price of pork in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs came in at 18.76 Yuan (about 2.

61 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram, down 1.7 percent from the previous week.

This figure also marked a 45 percent drop from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

Large-scale farms accelerated the pace of slaughter during the period, while demand shrank, leading to lower prices, the ministry said.

