Pork prices in China higher last week

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week increase from June 19 to 25, official data shows.

During the period, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was at 15.28 Yuan (about 2.12 U.S.

Dollars) per kilogram, up 0.1 percent from the previous week.

The ministry attributed the slight price rise last week to the increased demand after the downstream market prepared pork in advance for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The price was 13.5 percent lower year on year, the data reveals.