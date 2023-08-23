Open Menu

Pork Prices In China Higher Last Week

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Pork prices in China higher last week

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week increase from Aug. 14 to 20, official data showed.

During this period, the average price of pork in regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stood at 23.17 Yuan (about 3.22 U.S. Dollars) per kg, up 0.

3 percent from the previous week.

The price went down 18.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.

China stockpiled 20,000 tonnes of pork in July to replenish state reserves. This marked the second batch of pork to be added to the state pork reserves in 2023, with the aim of stabilizing market expectations and maintaining steady operations.

