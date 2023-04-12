Close
Pork Prices In China Lower Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pork prices in China lower last week

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week decline in the week from April 3 to 7, official data showed.

During this period, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stood at 18.33 Yuan (about 2.66 U.S. Dollars) per kg, down 2.

9 percent compared with the previous week.

The price was 9.7 percent higher year on year, but the increase fell by 4.6 percentage points from a week earlier.

Pork supply increased during the period, as some large-scale breeding farms accelerated pig slaughter, but pork demand shrank, leading to falling prices, according to the ministry.

