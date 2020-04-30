Pork Shortage From Swine Fever Likely Helped China Avoid Killing Piglets Due to COVID-19

Facing the crisis of falling demand amid strict lockdown measures introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Chinese pork producers have not had to euthanize baby pigs to avoid excessive supply because of the overall shortage in the Chinese market from last year's African swine fever, industry analysts told Sputnik

After more than two months of strict lockdown measures to fight COVID-19, domestic pork prices in China have dropped for the 10th consecutive week to 44.27 Yuan (about $6.26) per kilogram this week, officials from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said during a press conference on Tuesday.

However, unlike many farmers in the United States who were forced to kill thousands of piglets this week due to the disruption of the meat supply chain caused by COVID-19, Chinese pork producers never had to cut back their production capacity because of the overall supply shortage in the market, industry analysts told Sputnik.

"From the fourth quarter of last year until now, the overall market for pork in China has always been still rather short on supply because of the African swine fever epidemic. But the COVID-19's impact on consumption has helped balance the situation a bit," Zhu Zengyong, a researcher at the Pasturage Institute under the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing, told Sputnik.

According to official figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, China's pork prices jumped 42.5 percent year-on-year in 2019, and the nation's pork production fell by 21.3 percent from the previous year to 42.55 million tonnes.

Chinese pork producers were forced to kill millions of hogs last year to halt the spread of the African swine fever, a disease that would sicken pigs without affecting human beings.

Zhu pointed out that the current pork prices in China could be a good indicator of the supply shortage.

"Under normal conditions without adverse impact from epidemics like the African swine fever, the domestic prices for pigs should be around 14-18 yuan per kilogram. But the nationwide average price for pigs is still around 33 yuan per kilogram today," he said.

The analyst suggested that the relatively high prices for pork gave Chinese producers no reason to cut back their production capacity, as US farmers did.

"Although pork prices in China have fallen for over 10 weeks, the profits for pork production is still relatively high even compared to the previous peak in 2016. Even when the pig price was at 21 yuan per kilogram, the profits for each pig reached 1000-1200 yuan. That's why the profits [under the current price of 33 yuan per kilogram] are much better today," he said.

US meat supplier Tyson Foods shut down its processing plant in Iowa last week to halt the spread of COVID-19.

A number of other meat processing facilities were also temporarily closed in the United States in recent weeks because of the pandemic.

John Tyson, the chairman of the US food corporation, warned this week that millions of pigs, chickens and cattle would be euthanized because of slaughterhouse closures. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the country's food supply.

Zhu explained that China's decentralized pork supply chain also helped the nation avoid similar disruptions the United States faced because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The situation in the United States showed that their supply chain was disrupted much more than ours. In China, slaughterhouses are spread all over the country. In the United States, slaughterhouses are mostly located in the mid-west states. That's why pork produced in China is mostly consumed locally and does not have to be transported to slaughterhouses located farther away like in the United States," he said.

Despite lockdowns being lifted in most Chinese cities, many consumers stayed cautious when going outside and mostly avoided dining in restaurants. The decline in the catering industry has led to the continued contraction of pork prices.

Zhu suggested that the recovery of China's catering industry would be a gradual process.

"The consumption in China's catering industry will recover gradually because people still have to maintain social distance when they go out. That is why even after many restaurants reopened, the customers still had to keep a distance from each other. The number of customers in restaurants will only bounce back slowly," he said.

Zhu expects restaurants to fully recover by June or July.

Nevertheless, other Chinese industry analysts expect pork prices to continue to fall as consumption recovers slowly.

"In the short term, pork prices in China will continue the trend of decline. That is because many private Chinese companies will continue to face the challenges of shrinking exports amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. That is why the domestic consumption will stay lackluster," Feng Yonghui, the chief analyst at pork industry consultancy Soozhu, told Sputnik.

The lockdown measures have not only hurt pork consumption in restaurants but also led to people eating less meat at home, Feng pointed out.

"The drop in pork consumption in restaurants was very obvious. But even for households, as most people stayed home and did not have the chance to exercise, many chose to eat less meat in their diet. That is why overall pork consumption was lower," he said.

Feng added that about 30 percent of China's pork went into restaurants, and the rest was consumed in households.