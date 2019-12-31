UrduPoint.com
Poroshenko's Party Demands Ban On All Direct Supplies Of Russian Gas Into Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:29 PM

Poroshenko's Party Demands Ban on All Direct Supplies of Russian Gas Into Ukraine

Ukraine's European Solidarity political party, led by former President Petro Poroshenko, on Tuesday demanded from the country's current authorities to forbid all direct supplies of Russian gas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Ukraine's European Solidarity political party, led by former President Petro Poroshenko, on Tuesday demanded from the country's current authorities to forbid all direct supplies of Russian gas.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of agreements on extending transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's territory, including a transit contract, according to which, Russian Gazprom gas company guarantees pumping 65 billion cubic meters (2.29 trillion cubic feet) of gas in the first year, and 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet) each year for the following four years.

"This deal has become an addition to the system of whitewashing of the Russian Federation, which is being introduced by the current authorities. In light of that, European Solidarity demands not allowing ending the international legal proceedings against Russian and its constituent territories, in particular regarding the return of Crimean deposits, introduction a ban on direct supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine, continuing coordination of efforts with international partners to prevent the construction of Nord Stream 2," the party said in a statement.

The previous transit deal, signed in 2009, expires on Tuesday.

