UrduPoint.com

Port Qasim -Activity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Port Qasim -Activity

The movement of ships were reported on Monday, 1st November-2021 where six ships namely, Long Beach Express, MSC Paola, Seago Piraeus, Sheng He Hai, Wonder Vega and Mesaimeer carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The movement of ships were reported on Monday, 1st November-2021 where six ships namely, Long Beach Express, MSC Paola, Seago Piraeus, Sheng He Hai, Wonder Vega and Mesaimeer carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Jasmine, Ocean Cross, Ince Kastamonu, Royal Fairness, Hamburg Eagle, GT Star and Al-Soor-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Wheat, Coal, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 13 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Chemroad Aqua, Lista, Avaloc and IVS Bosch Hoek left the port on Tuesday morning, while another ship 'Long Beach Express' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Monday, wherea cargo volume of 219,808 tonnes, comprising 174,771 tonnes imports cargo and 45,037 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,265 Containers (3,140 TEUs Imports and 2,125 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 22 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MSC Jasmine, Hamburg Eagle, Xin Hai Tong-9, Ince Kastamonu, GT Star and Corona carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, HFP&S, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Hamburg Kastamonu Eagle Long Beach Anchorage Gas Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any st ..

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Baba ..

12 minutes ago
 Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

6 minutes ago
 BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

6 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety t ..

Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety training

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.