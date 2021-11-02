Port Qasim -Activity

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The movement of ships were reported on Monday, 1st November-2021 where six ships namely, Long Beach Express, MSC Paola, Seago Piraeus, Sheng He Hai, Wonder Vega and Mesaimeer carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Jasmine, Ocean Cross, Ince Kastamonu, Royal Fairness, Hamburg Eagle, GT Star and Al-Soor-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Wheat, Coal, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 13 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Chemroad Aqua, Lista, Avaloc and IVS Bosch Hoek left the port on Tuesday morning, while another ship 'Long Beach Express' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Monday, wherea cargo volume of 219,808 tonnes, comprising 174,771 tonnes imports cargo and 45,037 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,265 Containers (3,140 TEUs Imports and 2,125 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 22 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MSC Jasmine, Hamburg Eagle, Xin Hai Tong-9, Ince Kastamonu, GT Star and Corona carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, HFP&S, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday.