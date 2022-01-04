Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister for Maritime Affairs says that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.

KARACHI: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced that the Port Qasim Authority has undergone increase in its net profits to 19.76 billion rupees which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said that government was according priority to overcome inflation and strengthen national economy.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to hold across-the board accountability of all corrupt elements without any discrimination. He expressed these words while giving an interview to a local private tv on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz underlined the need of promoting a culture of research and innovation in Information Technology sector.