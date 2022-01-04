UrduPoint.com

Port Qasim Authority Revenue Goes Up By 29% In FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

The Minister for Maritime Affairs says that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.

KARACHI: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced that the Port Qasim Authority has undergone increase in its net profits to 19.76 billion rupees which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said that government was according priority to overcome inflation and strengthen national economy.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to hold across-the board accountability of all corrupt elements without any discrimination. He expressed these words while giving an interview to a local private tv on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz underlined the need of promoting a culture of research and innovation in Information Technology sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Twitter Enterprise TV All Government Billion Port Qasim

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghani ..

Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Admin ..

Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Administered in Armenia - Health Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Novak Djokovic heading to Australian Open 'with ex ..

Novak Djokovic heading to Australian Open 'with exemption permission'

3 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tue ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid ..

Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid bill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.