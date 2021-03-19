UrduPoint.com
Port Qasim CPEC Power Project Produces 8.894 Billion KWh Electricity: Nong Rong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:42 PM

Port Qasim CPEC power project produces 8.894 billion kWh electricity: Nong Rong

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said the Port Qasim Coal fired power plant had so far produced 8.894 billion KWH of electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said the Port Qasim Coal fired power plant had so far produced 8.894 billion KWH of electricity.

"The 1320MW Power Project (a CPEC power project) has produced 27 billion kWh electricity till March 2021 since synchronization, 8.

894 billion kWh in 2020, with low and most affordable tariff," he said in his tweet.

He termed the project as an example of significant contributions of power supply of CPEC power projects.

