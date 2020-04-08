UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portfolio Of Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

Portfolio of Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar is a Pakistani politician who is the current Federal Minister for Industries and Production, in office since 6th April 2020

ISLAMABAD,  (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Hammad Azhar is a Pakistani politician who is the current Federal Minister for Industries and Production, in office since 6th April 2020.

Previously, he served as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs from 10th July 2019 till 6th April 2020. He served as Minister of State for Revenue from 11th September 2018 to 9th July 2019 and then briefly as Federal Minister for Revenue from 8th July 2019 to 9th July 2019.

He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

He was born to the former Governor of Punjab Mian Muhammad Azhar.

He is a barrister by profession.

He received his early education from Aitchison College.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Development Economics from the SOAS, University of London and completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law school.

Azhar joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011.

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PTI from Constituency NA-121 (Lahore-IV) in 2013 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful.

Azhar was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PTI from Constituency NA-126 (Lahore-IV) in 2018 Pakistani general election.

On 11th September 2018, Azhar was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was appointed as Minister of State for Revenue.

On 11th June 2019, Hammad presented the 2019-20 annual budget of Pakistan in the National Assembly.

On 8th July 2019, Azhar was elevated to the post of Federal Minister and was appointed as Federal Minister for Revenue.

The next day, he ceased to hold the office of federal minister for Revenue Division and was appointed the federal minister for Economic Affairs Division.

On 6th April 2020, he was removed from the position of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,and was given the portfolio of Federal Minister for Industries and Production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Budget April June July August September 2018 2019 2020 Post From Cabinet Election 2018 NA-121

Recent Stories

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

10 minutes ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

10 minutes ago

DC for checking prices of edibles

10 minutes ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

10 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 powe ..

10 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 260 points ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.