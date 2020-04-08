Portfolio of Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar is a Pakistani politician who is the current Federal Minister for Industries and Production, in office since 6th April 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Hammad Azhar is a Pakistani politician who is the current Federal Minister for Industries and Production, in office since 6th April 2020.

Previously, he served as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs from 10th July 2019 till 6th April 2020. He served as Minister of State for Revenue from 11th September 2018 to 9th July 2019 and then briefly as Federal Minister for Revenue from 8th July 2019 to 9th July 2019.

He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

He was born to the former Governor of Punjab Mian Muhammad Azhar.

He is a barrister by profession.

He received his early education from Aitchison College.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Development Economics from the SOAS, University of London and completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law school.

Azhar joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011.

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PTI from Constituency NA-121 (Lahore-IV) in 2013 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful.

Azhar was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PTI from Constituency NA-126 (Lahore-IV) in 2018 Pakistani general election.

On 11th September 2018, Azhar was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was appointed as Minister of State for Revenue.

On 11th June 2019, Hammad presented the 2019-20 annual budget of Pakistan in the National Assembly.

On 8th July 2019, Azhar was elevated to the post of Federal Minister and was appointed as Federal Minister for Revenue.

The next day, he ceased to hold the office of federal minister for Revenue Division and was appointed the federal minister for Economic Affairs Division.

On 6th April 2020, he was removed from the position of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,and was given the portfolio of Federal Minister for Industries and Production.