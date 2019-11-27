Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation celebrates the 48th National Day

Sultan bin Sulayem: We enjoy tolerance in the homeland of happiness thanks to the wisdom of the Founders and their sons the leaders of the UAE

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) celebrated today, Wednesday 27th November 2019 the UAE 48th National Day under the slogan (Zayed’s Legacy: Tolerance & Coexistence).

The event took place at Port Rashid in the presence of Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, directors of PCFC’s entities and around 1,300 employees.

The festive event commenced with the national anthem, and it included a number of functions such as the heritage village and folklore dances, plus, a military march performed by a group of customs inspectors.

Sultan bin Sulayem congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the glorious occasion of the Union’s 48th anniversary. He also extended his congratulations to the people of the UAE as well as the community members of Dubai Customs.

"By celebrating the UAE’s 48th National day, we are sending a clear message to the whole world that the United Arab Emirates is unified and will unswervingly remain committed to the union and legacy of the founding fathers, which has brought security, stability and prosperity to our dear nation. This makes us all proud of this wise leadership that have turned challenges into opportunities, and worked day and night for the prosperity of the UAE and its people.

We enjoy tolerance in the homeland of happiness thanks to the wisdom of the Founders and their sons the leaders of the UAE.

“Today we celebrate the UAE National Day to show our deep feelings of love and loyalty to the nation. This love manifests itself in the many great achievements that have been made in such a very short history of only 48 years. Those achievements are the fruits of farsighted vision, hard work and dedication of our wise leadership. We look ahead to a more brilliant future, full of success and accomplishment at the hands of devoted Emirati men and women in fulfilment of our bold plans and projects such as the UAE Centennial 2071 and EXPO 2020.

“The UAE turned a new chapter in its history recently, with the sending of its first astronaut into space. The ground-breaking achievement marks a milestone in the country’s pursuit of space exploration and future making. We promise to follow the same route of achievements and challenges created by the Founding Fathers.

“We are growing year after year in this journey of success and excellence following the wise vision of our leadership. This includes our active participation in the 4th industrial revolution and the implementation of innovative programs.”

During the event, Bin Sulayem awarded the strategic partners: Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, P&O Marinas, and Dubai National School, and the event’s sponsors: Creative Pixels, Eros, Menras and Design Studio, who helped make the event a success.

There were also valuable prizes and raffle draws on TV sets, mobile phones and a car.