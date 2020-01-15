UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ports, Trains And Trade: Xi To Offer Myanmar Billion-dollar Bounty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

Ports, trains and trade: Xi to offer Myanmar billion-dollar bounty

A high-speed rail line to the east, a deep-sea port to the west, and a makeover for commercial heart Yangon -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar on Friday laden with investment pledges worth billions which could reshape the country

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):A high-speed rail line to the east, a deep-sea port to the west, and a makeover for commercial heart Yangon -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar on Friday laden with investment pledges worth billions which could reshape the country.

Here are five of the main projects -- and some of the issues plaguing them: - The big deal - The crown jewel of Xi's two-day visit will be a $1.3 billion deep-sea port off Myanmar's troubled western Rakhine state.

The Kyaukphyu port will serve as Beijing's gateway to the Indian Ocean.

Myanmar has successfully hammered down the price from $7.2 billion to swerve fears of a Chinese debt-trap, but will still pick up 30 percent of the bill.

Alongside the port, swathes of paddy fields and teak forests are poised to be transformed into a vast industrial zone of garment and food processing factories.

Officials insist ethnic Rakhine will be the first in line for some of the 400,000 jobs the zone is slated to bring -- but many suspect the benefits will mainly be siphoned off outside the state.

The port is the centrepiece of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) project -- a key thread in China's global Belt and Road vision.

- The $8.9 bn train - The first segment of the proposed $8.9 billion high-speed rail link from China's landlocked Yunnan province to Myanmar's west coast will cut through the border town of Muse to former capital Mandalay.

But engineering challenges through Myanmar's hilly Shan State would likely be dwarfed by security concerns.

The region is awash with weapons and a centre for meth production as armed rebels and militias jostle for a share of any potential windfall.

They will first need to be appeased and reassured the rail link will not jeopardise their income or security.

- Border disorder - Also in discussion would be overhauling the border zone in Shan state with three special economic zones.

This could raise the stakes for the two countries' traders -- both above board and clandestine.

The vast majority of pre-cursor chemicals used to fuel Myanmar's multi-billion-dollar illicit meth industry flood across the porous border.

Expect trade barriers to be removed and factories to mushroom -- but also an uptick in violence as militias and armed groups try to cash in on the spoils.

- Yangon makeover - Yangon authorities hope to revolutionise the sprawling, gridlocked commercial hub by creating a whole new town on the west bank of the city's river.

They say the satellite city will help solve problems of congestion, overpopulation and the lack of electricity and water.

But environmental concerns, a lack of transparency and corruption allegations are already dogging the planned $1.7 billion scheme.

- Elephant in the room - The $3.6 billion, 6,000-megawatt Myitsone dam could eclipse the visit.

Any move to revive the suspended project in Myanmar's northern Kachin state would provoke a huge outcry.

But if it is left off the table, it will be the elephant in the room.

As vice president in 2009, Xi personally signed off on the Myitsone dam with Myanmar's then-military junta.

But public anger thwarted the project and it has remained in limbo since 2011.

The dam would flood an area the size of Singapore and cause irreparable damage to the famed Ayeyarwady River, critics say.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Corruption Electricity Osama Bin Laden Flood Water China Visit Road Dam Bank Beijing Kyaukphyu Mandalay Singapore Price Myanmar Hub Turkish Lira Border From Industry Share Billion Xi Jinping Jobs

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in Asian Financia ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.63 a barrel T ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani rupees gains 20 paisa strength against U ..

22 minutes ago

“e-Pay Punjab” Collects 500 Million Rupees Tax ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces launch of ne ..

36 minutes ago

Fast bowling prodigy Amir Khan aims for U19 World ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.