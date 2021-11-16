UrduPoint.com

Portugal Backs Further Investments In Gas, Oil - Energy Deputy Minister

Tue 16th November 2021

Portugal Backs Further Investments in Gas, Oil - Energy Deputy Minister

Investments in gas and oil projects are still needed, though the future of these fossil fuels is different, Joao Galamba, Portuguese deputy minister and secretary of state for energy, said on Tuesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021)

Some investments are still made in fossil fuels, which is quite reasonable, Galamba said at the International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi. Oil supplies should be reduced gradually, and therefore re-investment in such projects is needed, the deputy minister added.

The Portuguese official noted the difference between the two fossil fuels, saying that the demand for oil will soon reach its peak, while the same cannot be said about gas.

The latter will remain in demand due to developed economies refusing coal, while developing economies still need gas, Galamba went on.

Consequently, the energy transition process must be balanced, Galamba added, giving his own country as an example, where 60% of energy is generated by renewable energy sources, and 40% is represented by gas.

This May, the International Energy Agency said in a report that no investments in new oil and gas fields are needed to reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

