Portugal Has No Plans to Increase LNG Imports From Russia - State Secretary

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Portugal already imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, but does not plan to increase supplies, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy and State Secretary for Energy of the country, Joao Galamba, said on Tuesday.

The head of the Russian LNG producer Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, said earlier this week that the company is potentially interested in supplies to Portugal.

"This is not planned, no. We buy it mainly from the US and Nigeria, but we also buy it from Russia," Galamba told Sputnik when asked about plans to increase LNG supplies to Portugal from Russia.

Galamba explained that Portugal had already bought LNG from Russia this year, but did not specify from which company.