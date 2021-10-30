Portuguese Prime Minister to Skip UN Climate Summit in Glasgow - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will not be attending the UN climate conference in Glasgow, a government source told the Lusa news agency on Friday, after budget talks fell through.

The negotiations on the 2022 state spending plan broke down after the parliament on Wednesday rejected a proposal drafted by the minority Socialist government, putting the country on track for a snap vote.

The COP26 conference on climate change opens on Sunday. Costa was expected to address the gathering of some 200 signatory countries on Monday but will stay at home in case center-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa dissolves the parliament.